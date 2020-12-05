Strictly fans blown away by incredible pro-dance opener for Musicals Week Viewers were loving Johannes, Gorka and Giovanni in particular…

Strictly Come Dancing fans were left in awe at the beginning of Saturday's Musicals Week thanks to a show-stopping professional dance number.

The routine, which was inspired by the 1994 hit film, Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, saw professional dancers Johannes Radebe, Gorka Marquez and Giovanni Pernice take centre stage as the leading stars.

Plenty of viewers at home took to social media to share comments full of praise, as well as hilarious gifs and memes celebrating the routine.

WATCH: Strictly's Musicals Week opens with epic group dance number

One person tweeted: "How brilliant was the opening @bbcstrictly dance by the #Strictly Pros? Fantastic as always #StrictlyComeDancing #strictly2020." A second person echoed this, writing: "Strictly is bring the fab to fabulous tonight! #Strictly #StrictlyComeDancing," along with a still of the routine.

Another had high praise for the leading professionals, writing: "God bless Johannes, Giovanni and Gorka. Still not over the Priscilla opening. #StrictlyComeDancing." And a fourth simply wrote: "Best pro dance this series IN LOVE #StrictlyComeDancing."

The number was inspired by hit film Priscilla, Queen of the Desert

Saturday's epic quarter-final saw musicals brought back to life thanks to a number of performances from the remaining six celebrities.

HRVY and Janette topped tonight's leaderboard with their American Smooth to A Chorus Line. The performance, which was hailed as brilliant by all three judges, received a score of 29.

The pro-dance was a hit with viewers at home

The dance proved all the more special for Janette, as it marked the first time the pro-dancer has reached the quarter-final in seven years of being on the show.

Head judge Shirley Ballas acknowledged her achievement while Janette looked on, visibly moved by her comments: "Well HRVY you definitely brought theatre to this ballroom, but let's just take a moment because I do believe it's Janette's first time to be in the quarter-final. Let me tell you young lady that was beautifully choreographed from beginning to end, you did your student proud."

