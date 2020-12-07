Giovanna Fletcher is on cloud nine since being crowned Queen of the Castle on I'm A Celebrity. But it wasn't all plain sailing for the star, and she has now revealed she struggled on the show far more than fans knew.

Speaking to the Sun, the mum-of-three admitted that she cried a lot away from the cameras. But she said she tried to hide her tears for the sake of her three children, Buzz, six, Buddy, four, and two-year-old Max.

"All I kept thinking about when I felt low is that I made a promise to my boys before going in that they would see mummy on TV having fun and enjoying herself and that is what kept me going in there," Giovanna, 35, revealed.

"Any moments that were hard I just thought of my sons, it kept me going I didn't want to let them think I was scared with a snake on my head or when I was going over the side of the cliff. I just did it without overthinking it or letting fear take over.

Giovanna admitted she cried away from the cameras during her time in the castle

"There were moments in the castle where I'd be lying in bed imagining their smiley faces and thinking about them. I had to immerse myself in the TV show and put family life in a little box. I didn't want to cry the whole time or what was the point?"

One particularly hard moment came when Giovanna missed out on a message from home during one of the camp trials. "It was heart-wrenching - those words mean so much, I didn't want to dampen everyone else's enjoyment of it," she shared.

The podcaster has reunited with her three sons

"I was crying a lot, so I took myself off and there was a shooting star, which travelled across the sky and I thought that was my boys and Tom. Then Victoria came and gave me one of her glorious hugs."

