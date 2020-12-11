Holly Willoughby 'really excited' to announce new presenting role She'll be teaming up with Freddie Flintoff, Chris Kamara and Alex Scott

Holly Willoughby has landed herself an exciting new presenting role — and we can't wait to see her in action! ITV has announced that the This Morning host will team up with Freddie Flintoff to present a new celebrity game show The Real Games, set to hit our screens next year.

MORE: Holly Willoughby just wore the velvet mini dress of dreams

The Real Games will see 12 familiar faces taken out of their comfort zones to battle it out in various athletic competitions over a one week period all for our viewing pleasure.

Holly and Freddie will be joined by Chris Kamara, who will take on commentating duties, while ex-professional footballer Alex Scott will act as trackside reporter for the show.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby dazzles in festive sparkles

Holly said of her new role: "I'm really excited to be presenting The Real Games with Freddie and the rest of the team. I can't wait to watch our celebrity competitors go head-to-head."

Her new co-host, Freddie added: "This is going to be a brilliant week of TV. Our celeb competitors will need to be at the top of their game to be in with a chance of topping the medals table."

MORE: Strictly star Claudia Winkleman talks parenting difficulties in candid interview

MORE: Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes set to reunite with Holly and Phil - see details

MORE: ITV confirms third series of Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad

According to ITV, this is what we can expect from The Real Games: "Six male and six female competitors will battle it out in the athletics arena, the swimming pool and gymnasium. Each will put their sporting prowess to the test in events, from the 100-meter sprint to doubles diving, racking up points on the medals table.

"As well as live coverage of the events, each episode will feature the celebrities' preparation, their gruelling training programme leading up to the competition as they aim to reach their peak physical condition. As the medals table takes shape with each episode, the series will culminate in an exhilarating final show in which the overall winner will be crowned."

Freddie Flintoff will join Holly in presenting the new celebrity game show

Nicola Lloyd, Commissioning Editor at ITV, said of the new series: "Obviously 2021 is going be a big year for sport events but for entertainment in a sporting setting, look no further than The Real Games. With a host of famous faces taking part we're expecting big names, huge events and gold -medal winning egos."

She continued: "We're delighted to have Holly along with Freddie guiding us through, joined by Alex and Chris and we'll be revealing more about the competitors in the lead up to the show. We can't wait for the fun and games to begin."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.