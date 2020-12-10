ITV confirms third series of Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad

A brand new series of Bradley Walsh's hit show, Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad, will be returning for more episodes in the new year, ITV have confirmed.

Taking to the ITV Press Centre Twitter account, the broadcaster stated that the show would be back on screens in early 2021.

The tweet read: "Confirmed: Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad, returns for a new series on Monday 4 January at 8pm on ITV."

WATCH: Bradley and Barney Walsh celebrate big news for Breaking Dad

It's not yet confirmed what will be included in the third instalment in the series, or how the coronavirus restrictions have impacted the upcoming episodes, but the news will no doubt go down well with viewers thanks to the first two series' huge popularity.

The first two seasons of the light-hearted documentary, which began in 2019, saw The Chase presenter Bradley and 23-year-old Barney travel to different corners of the USA as they embarked on a daring road trip, starting at the southernmost point of the country – Florida Keys.

ITV confirmed the exciting news on Thursday

The ITV show has clearly been a success and the father and son duo even won big at the TV Choice Awards earlier this year after series two's popularity with fans. The programme took home the prize for Best Factual Show and the pair were thrilled with the news.

Speaking via a video message, Bradley said: "We've won an award! TV Choice! Thank you for everyone who voted. We really didn't expect this at all."

Bradley and Barney's adventures will be returning in January

His son Barney added: "It's incredible, it was a really tough category. We are so thrilled that you love the show and we really hope we can inspire you to take up travelling with your loved ones."

Bradley then congratulated Barney, telling him: "Well done, congratulations, brilliant stuff!" The first two seasons of Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad are available to watch in full on the ITV Hub.

