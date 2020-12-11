We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Claudia Winkleman has opened up about losing her patience with her three children during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

The episode, which will air on Friday, saw Claudia join Graham to chat about her new book, Quite, and she admitted that she wrote it during lockdown while struggling to homeschool Jake, 17, Matilda, 14 and nine-year-old Arthur.

She said: "I was chronic at homeschooling – I was very bad. Six minutes into lessons I would be shouting at the children. I always thought I was patient but I was terrible."

The Strictly Come Dancing presenter continued: "So I went upstairs and thought I would write something important. Instead, I wrote about melted cheese, why I wear black and how a fringe has given me a career! I sent it to my publisher with a note that said in capitals, ‘DO NOT PUBLISH BUT THANK YOU ANYWAY’ But they did it and no one is more surprised than me!"

Her book, which is a collection of essays celebrating "friendship, family and the little things that help us get through the day" is out now!

The mum-of-three is having a very busy time at the moment. As well as raising a family and presenting Strictly Come Dancing, she recently announced that she will be hosting Saturday mornings on BBC Radio 2 from February 2021.

Speaking about her new gig back in November, she said: "I’m not often speechless but the chance to be with the wonderful Radio 2 listeners every Saturday has left me, quite frankly, gobsmacked.

"I hope my voice comes back in time for the first show as I can no longer simply rely on a fake tan and a fringe. There’s nobody I’d rather be with at the weekend, it’s a privilege and an honour."

