Ranvir Singh has been wowing audiences week after week in this year's series of Strictly Come Dancing. And now, it seems that ITV bosses are worried that the star might not return to her former role as Political Editor for the popular ITV programme, Good Morning Britain.

Appearing via video on Monday’s GMB, the 43-year-old was quizzed about the rumours that she could be leaving the show in the New Year when her contract ends.

Host Piers Morgan asked the presenter to address the “rumours swirling around” that she would "heartlessly [ditch] GMB to pursue fame and fortune", following her success on Strictly Come Dancing.

“Will we ever see you again, is this the farewell?” Piers asked, to which the Strictly semi-finalist replied: "Oh my God you will definitely see me again!"

Ranvir reassured Piers: "Look, I love my job and when Strictly is finished, there's only two weeks left, whether it's this weekend or the weekend after."

She continued: "You know Strictly is an incredible moment in anyone's life and anyone's career to do it, but your job is what you've dedicated your life doing and I love my job and I love working at GMB."

Ranvir has been a presenter for the ITV morning show since its launch in 2014, and was promoted to Political Editor three years ago.

During her appearance on Monday morning's episode, the Strictly star was also grilled about her rumoured romance with her dance partner, Giovanni Pernice, following the pair’s emotional performance this weekend. The duo were awarded 27 out 30 for their dance to She Used To Be Mine from the musical Waitress.

Piers asked: "The body language suggests to me that things are moving fast between you and Giovanni, anything you want to report?: Ranvir continued to deny any romance rumours between the two, replying, "Nothing I want to report at all actually, thank you very much!"

