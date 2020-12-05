Everything you need to know about Strictly star Ranvir Singh's family The GMB star is a fan favourite on the BBC show

Good Morning Britain star Ranvir Singh is shaping up to be a fan favourite on the current series of Strictly.

The down-to-earth presenter is paired with Italian pro dancer Giovanni Pernice on the show, but in real life, she's a little more private about her home life.

If you're curious to learn more, here's everything we know about the GMB host's family.

WATCH: Strictly star Ranvir Singh unveils staggering weight loss

Is Ranvir Singh married?

The 43-year-old was married to Ranjeet Singh Dehal, but they reportedly split years ago, only confirming the news this September, just before the start of Strictly.

What has Ranvir Singh said about her ex?

The presenter hasn't spoken out publicly about her former husband or the end of their relationship, although she did refer to it in the same interview.

Ranvir is very private when it comes to her family life

Ranvir revealed that she kept the details of her separation to herself in order to protect her son, saying: "I keep my private life private, mainly to protect Tushaan."

Ranvir went on: "It’s important that he learns things about my decisions from me and not from mums talking at the school gates. I think it comes down to how you feel about your own story."

Does Ranvir Singh have children?

Ranvir and Ranjeet share one child: a son, Tushaan, who was born in 2012.

The star has spoken movingly about being a single mother, recently telling Woman and Home magazine: "It’s hard work being a working single parent. I struggle with an enormous amount of guilt with my son and not being there when he goes to school.

"We’re very attached to one another because it’s just me and him. I do get quite tearful sometimes and I worry he’s going to hate me when he grows up because I was never there."

Ranvir and her son

Who are Ranvir Singh's parents?

Not much is known about the journalist's parents, although she has previously revealed that her father died when she was just nine.

The mother-of-one shared a touching photo of her dad on Instagram, writing: "Life takes a completely different turn when you lose a parent at a young age. I was 9. He was 42. Sending kind thoughts to anyone still grieving on #fathersday xx."

Does Ranvir Singh have any pets?

In June, the famous mum added a new addition to her family – adorable pooch Schmizzles!

Schmizzles even made his GMB appearance in August, much to the delight of viewers.

