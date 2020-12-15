Dick and Angel Strawbridge mark special milestone for series finale Do you enjoy watching Escape to the Chateau?

Dick and Angel Strawbridge's hugely popular show Escape to the Country might have come to a close, but it seems that the couple still have reason to celebrate. The programme's latest series marks ten years since they met and five years of marriage.

MORE: Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge announce exciting show news

Taking to Twitter, Dick wrote: "Hope you are having a lovely Sunday - join us for Escape to the Chateau 21.00hrs on Ch4 tonight. We're celebrating ten years together and five years of marriage... the time has flown and so much has happened..."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dick and Angel Strawbridge talk future of the Chateau

Plenty of the Strawbridge family's fans were quick to comment on the post, wishing the couple a happy anniversary. One person wrote: "No marriage is perfect, and life doesn't always happen how we'd like, but my God, you two and the life you've created in France kinda makes us all believe in a little bit of magic, thanks for that on a cold, miserable December night."

Another person said: "You have such a wonderful family and life. Your love for each other is so heartfelt. And there is nothing you can't or don't do… so envious xx."

A third fan tweeted: "Congratulations to you both. Have watched from the start and definitely the best programme on TV. All your hard work, inspiration and thinking outside the box has made a marvellous home and business. Have to get there one day."

MORE: Escape to the Chateau fans have high praise for Dick and Angel Strawbridge after latest episode

MORE: Escape to the Chateau star Dick Strawbridge makes surprising confession about his children

MORE: Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel Strawbridge open up about family life

The family moved to France in 2015

The Channel 4 programme, which began soon after the couple moved to their gorgeous Chateau de la Motte Husson in north-west France in 2015, has proved so popular over the last five years that the couple have become household names.

As well as their success in the UK, the Strawbridge family have become a hit overseas, too, with their programme now being streamed stateside.

Taking to Instagram to make the announcement, the couple said: "NEWS for our American friends. From this Saturday 5th December (8pm) you can see series one of Escape to the Chateau on @hgtv. The series has been aired in regional parts of the States, but we know, from frustrated emails, that you want to see the series in a big run. Thank you @hgtv for making this possible!"

The show will return to our screens on Christmas Day for a festive special.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.