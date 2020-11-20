Netflix's The Ripper true-crime documentary is set to be our new obsession The new documentary will look at the crimes of Peter Sutcliffe, who killed 13 women in five years

Netflix has released a trailer for their new true-crime documentary, The Ripper, which will look at the investigation into the murders of 13 women in the 1970s to the 1980s.

The official synopsis reads: "For five years, between 1975 to 1980, the Yorkshire Ripper murders cast a dark shadow over the lives of women in the North of England. 13 women were dead and the police seemed incapable of catching the killer. No one felt safe – and every man was a suspect."

WATCH: The Ripper's chilling trailer is here

The show will be released on 16 December, just a few weeks after the serial killer, Peter Sutcliffe, died while in prison at HM Prison Frankland.

He had been incarcerated since 1981 before being committed to Broadmoor Hospital in 1984 under the Mental Health Act 1983. He was released from Broadmoor in 2009, and was declared as "no longer mentally ill" in 2015.

