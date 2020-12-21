Gavin and Stacey star Larry Lamb just gave a major update on show's return - and fans will be pleased! The BBC sitcom returned last Christmas for a one-off special

Gavin and Stacey returned last Christmas with a one-off festive special after nearly ten years away from our screens much to the delight of fans everywhere. And according to one of the show's stars, the episode wasn't the last viewers will see of the Shipmans and the Wests.

Speaking to the Telegraph over the weekend, Larry Lamb, who plays Mick in the series, discussed the likelihood of more of the BBC sitcom.

The actor, 73, said: "After how well the Christmas special went down last year, it's highly unlikely there won't be more.

WATCH: Ruth Jones reveals when she and James Corden will start writing the show again

"We're all ready, but when it'll be, that's up to James [Corden], Ruth Jones and the BBC. I just hope they knock another one out before I'm dead. That or they can start at the graveside."

The 2019 Christmas special caught up with Gavin and Stacey along with their respective families as they celebrated Christmas in Barry, Wales. Fans will remember that the episode ended on a huge cliffhanger as Nessa got down on one knee and proposed to Smithy. However, the episode cut to the credits before viewers heard his answer.

The episode was watched by 17.1 million people, making it the biggest Christmas Day programme of the decade.

Larry's comments comes after James Corden revealed that while he and co-creator Ruth Jones hope to write one final episode, the pair have no plans to do so any time soon.

Chatting to METRO in early December, The Late Late Show host explained: "I don't know, is the answer. I honestly don't. We're all on a WhatsApp text group. All of us and Matt [Horne] and Jo [Page] did a special radio show for BBC Wales the other day that will go out on Christmas. And we all contributed to that somewhat.

The beloved sitcom returned in 2019

"And we're always talking, all of us, and Ruth [Jones] and I talk all the time. I hope so much we do it.

He continued: "The next one will really be the last, final part. And that is a little too much pressure for my chest to take at the moment, if I'm honest, in amongst the anxiety of 2020. If I had any notion of trying to make another Christmas special I don't think I'd be able to breathe.

"So we'll cross that bridge when we get to it. But I promise you, we won't lead you over that bridge unless we think it will be worth the journey."

