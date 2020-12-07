James Corden confirms Gavin and Stacey to return for one more episode Who wants more of the BBC sitcom this Christmas?

James Corden has revealed that Gavin and Stacey will return for just one more episode - and we can't wait!

Although the Late Late Show host and the show's co-creator, Ruth Jones, have been vocal about having no plans to write another special any time soon, James revealed that they already know that the next one will be the last.

WATCH: Ruth Jones reveals when she and James Corden will start writing the show again

Chatting to Metro about if there will be more episodes, he explained: "I don’t know, is the answer. I honestly don’t. We’re all on a WhatsApp text group. All of us and Matt [Horne] and Jo [Page] did a special radio show for BBC Wales the other day that will go out on Christmas. And we all contributed to that somewhat.

"And we’re always talking, all of us, and Ruth [Jones] and I talk all the time. I hope so much we do it. The next one will really be the last, final part. And that is a little too much pressure for my chest to take at the moment, if I’m honest, in amongst the anxiety of 2020. If I had any notion of trying to make another Christmas special I don’t think I’d be able to breathe.

The next episode will be the show's last

"So we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it. But I promise you, we won’t lead you over that bridge unless we think it will be worth the journey."

The show returned to our screens in 2019 after a long break, and saw the return of Gavin and Stacey along with their respective families as they celebrated Christmas Day in Wales. However, the beloved episode ended on a major cliffhanger as Nessa proposed to Smithy out of the blue before cutting to the credits, leaving viewers desperate to find out exactly what happens next.

The last Christmas special aired in 2019

At the time, one person wrote: "Just sat and watched the Christmas special with my daughters - absolutely fabulous - and what a cliff hanger ending!! Please say you're bringing #GavinandStacey back again?" Another added: "THAT ending tho *screams* my entire family were like, so when’s the next episode!!?"

