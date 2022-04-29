Alison Steadman looks incredible in stunning snaps from her early career The actress looks as gorgeous as ever in these pictures...

Alison Steadman is set to star in the BBC's brand new comedy, Here We Go, alongside some other familiar faces from TV including The IT Crowd's Katherine Parkinson and Sex Education's Jim Howick.

Here We Go, which sees Alison play the role of Sue, focuses on the Jessop family as they navigate a combination of challenges in their everyday lives. Sounds good, right?

But did you know that Alison, who is perhaps best-known and adored for her role as Pamela Shipman in Gavin and Stacey, has been acting since the 1960s, and looks utterly incredible in throwback snaps from her early career.

The first snap was taken in 1974 and shows Alison aged 28 with long blonde locks. A second photo, taken for a shoot in the Evening Standard, was taken in 1977, doesn't she look amazing?!

Doesn't Alison look amazing?

The synopsis for Here We Go reads: "Having filmed his family's disastrous attempt to carve out a holiday in the midst of the pandemic in the 2020 pilot episode, the series sees youngest son Sam continue to document the Jessop family across the year.

Moving back and forward in time, each episode offers an intimate, observed and absurd exposé of a modern British family doing its best to support each other, if accidentally annoying everyone else in the process.

"Although nothing quite goes to plan for the Jessops, their indomitable spirit sees them find moments of unexpected delight among the disappointment and laughing in the face of disaster, promising a surfeit of hilarious moments for viewers to enjoy."

This snap was taken in 1977

Meanwhile, Alison's former Gavin and Stacey co-star James Corden, who plays Smithy, announced some shock on Thursday night. The actor turned US talk show host revealed that he would be leaving his post on The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2023.

He told the audience this week: "I've decided to sign on for one more year on the show and that this will be my last year hosting the show.

"But I've got to tell you, we are not leaving today. We still have a year to go and we are all determined to make this the best year we have ever had making this show. We are going to go out with a bang. There is going to be Carpools, and Crosswalks, and sketches and other surprises."

