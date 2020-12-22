The Repair Shop's Will Kirk impresses fans with new talent The TV star will be back on our screens this week for the Christmas special

Will Kirk has a huge following thanks to his time on the popular BBC show, The Repair Shop, and the TV presenter recently wowed his fans with his latest artistic talent.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Morning Live star could be seen at a studio trying his hand at marbling.

Writing in the caption, Will said: "We had a bit of fun this afternoon with marbling. It was great to do something creative and a little bit different. I thought I started to get the hang of it, though I won't be giving up my day job any time soon!"

WATCH: Will Kirk talks fiance and cancelled wedding plans

Plenty of Will's followers were impressed with the finished result, however. One person commented: "The black and red one looks very Rolling Stones, Ronnie would be impressed." A second person quipped: "You seem to be able to master this quick enough. Is there nothing you can't do?????" While a third simply put: "That's pretty cool! I need to try that!"

Meanwhile, the antiques and restoration expert has been keeping busy in recent months thanks to his time on The Repair Shop, which will be back on our screens for the Christmas special on Boxing Day, and on BBC's Morning Live.

Will Kirk shared his artistic skills on Instagram

Will announced he was joining the new morning programme earlier this year, and it's proved a hit with viewers. The programme, fronted by Gethin Jones and Kym Marsh, sees Will and others discuss a number of topical issues and lifestyle subjects.

It was recently announced the would return for more episodes in the new year. Host Kym, 44, said of the exciting news: "This year has been really challenging and unsettling for us all. To have been able to keep our viewers company, and hopefully bring them a bit of positivity, as well as some useful tips and information, has been a real privilege for Gethin and me.

"I can't wait to be back on screen with our Morning Live family and I can't think of a better team to be beside as we navigate whatever 2021 throws at us."

