The Repair Shop fans confused by latest episode – find out why Are you a fan of the BBC show?

The Repair Shop warms the hearts of viewers each week when it airs on BBC One. But it seems some fans of the show were disappointed watching last night's episode as they realised it was a repeat rather than the new series.

MORE: The Repair Shop: Will Kirk delivers warning to fans after making major mistake

After Repair Shop expert Will Kirk posted a photo on his Instagram of his impressive restoration work, many took the comments to question the episode.

One person wrote: "Love it, but why was a repeat shown? I thought it was a new series?" Another commented: "Lovely episode, but meant to be new ones?"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Will Kirk visibly emotional while discussing The Repair Shop

A third fan echoed this saying, "I thought I'd seen it before!! I thought it was meant to be a new series…" However, despite their confusion, fans of the show still enjoyed watching the programme all over again. "On the bright side... we got to watch it again! There are definitely worse programs to show repeats of!" said another viewer.

MORE: The Repair Shop star Will Kirk opens up about cancelled wedding

MORE: The Repair Shop's Steve Fletcher shares rare photo with partner – see the sweet post

MORE: Meet The Repair Shop presenter Jay Blades' family

The show will be back on screens on Boxing Day

Luckily, it won't be long before The Repair Shop will return to screens with brand new content as the Christmas special will soon be aired on BBC.

Will recently shared a snap of the cast for the festive show, writing: "Not long now until the most wonderful time of the year, The Repair Shop Christmas episode dates coming soon." It has since been confirmed that the festive special will air on Boxing Day at 6.45pm on BBC One.

The heartwarming programme is popular due to the team of expert who, according to Jay Blades, all get on like a house on fire. Jay Blades told HELLO! back in October. "It's a family behind the scenes. [The experts] and the people who film the show, they are part of the family as well, so we're one big happy family and that's what oozes through the camera."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.