Bridgerton viewers left stunned realising Phoebe Dynevor is daughter of Coronation Street star Have you watched the new Netflix period drama?

Since dropping on Christmas Day, viewers have been enjoying Netflix's lavish new period drama, Bridgerton.

But it isn't just the gorgeous costumes and romantic storylines that are blowing fans away. Many have been left stunned after discovering that the lead actress in the series, Phoebe Dynevor, is the daughter of a Coronation Street star!

Phoebe, 25, who plays the role of Daphne Bridgerton in the Netflix series, is the real-life daughter of Corrie actress Sally Dynevor, best known for playing Sally Webster in the ITV soap.

Plenty of viewers took to social media to share their excitement at discovering the connection. One person wrote: "WAIT this is Sally Webster's daughter in #Bridgerton. An acting dynasty!!!"

"I'm obsessed with the fact that Phoebe Bridgerton is Sally Webster's daughter!" another tweeted.

Sally Dynevor has played Sally Webster on the hit ITV soap for 34 years

Others marvelled at just how similar the young actress is to her soap star mum. "Sally from Corrie's daughter is the absolute spits of her; stick her in front of a sewing machine in a knicker factory and I couldn't tell the difference #Bridgerton," someone commented.

A fourth added: "Last episode of Bridgerton. Distracted by the female lead being Sally Webster's daughter!"

The series, created by Scandal and Grey's Anatomy showrunner Shonda Rhimes, follows Phoebe's character Daphne as she makes her debut onto Regency London's competitive marriage market. As the synopsis for the show reads: "Hoping to follow in her parent's footsteps and find a match sparked by true love, Daphne's prospects initially seem to be unrivalled.

"But as her older brother begins to rule out her potential suitors, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown casts aspersions on Daphne.

Phoebe plays young socialite Daphne Bridgerton in the Netflix series

"Enter the highly desirable and rebellious Duke of Hastings, committed bachelor and the catch of the season for the debutantes' mamas. Despite proclaiming that they want nothing the other has to offer, their attraction is undeniable and sparks fly as they find themselves engaged in an increasing battle of wits while navigating society's expectations for their future."

