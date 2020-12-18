The Pembrokeshire Murders set to be one of 2020's biggest dramas - get the details We can't wait for this one!

ITV has announced a new true-crime drama, The Pembrokeshire Murders, and we already think it's going to be a huge hit. Find out everything you need to know about the show before it airs in January 2021...

Starring Beauty and the Beast star Luke Evans, the three-part series looks at two unsolved double murders of siblings Richard and Helen Thomas, and married couple Peter and Gwenda Dixon, which took place in Wales in the 1980s. The murders went unsolved for decades, before the cases were reopened.

The official synopsis reads: "In 2006, newly promoted Detective Superintendent Steve Wilkins decided to reopen both cases. Employing pioneering forensic methods, Wilkins and his handpicked team found microscopic DNA and fibres that potentially linked the murders to a string of burglaries committed in the 80s and 90s.

"The perpetrator of those robberies was nearing the end of his prison sentence, but if Steve Wilkins was right, he was also a serial killer ... Could Steve and his team find enough forensic evidence to charge their suspect before he was released to potentially kill again?"

Luke Evans stars in the upcoming drama

The drama, which is from the makers of Line of Duty and Bodyguard, will dramatise the real-life events of the book The Pembrokeshire Murders - Catching the Bullseye Killer, which was written by ex-DCI Steve Wilkins, who Luke will be playing in the drama, and ITV journalist, Jonathan Hill.

Speaking about the upcoming show, Luke said: "I didn’t know the story that well so as soon as I started reading what was a treatment at the time, maybe two and half years ago, I was in Montreal in a trailer between shooting and I went straight to Google because I couldn’t believe it was a true story.

Are you looking forward to the new show?

"It is a powerful story and it’s a success story. It shows you how people come together and when the truth is there, as deeply as it was buried, if people have a passion and want to find the truth, they’ll find it."

