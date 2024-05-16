Virgin River's Martin Henderson delights fans with huge update on season 6

Martin Henderson has shared a huge update on the upcoming sixth season of Virgin River. Taking to Instagram, the actor revealed that production on season six is almost complete.

Posting a selfie from inside a recording booth, the 49-year-old, who stars as Jack Sheridan, penned: "Back in the studio making all things Virgin River just spiffy. We are close to wrapping up season 6 and what a ride this one has been. Excited for everyone to see it."

Fans rushed to the comments section to share their excitement for the new episodes. One person penned: "I can't wait to see season 6!!! My favorites," while another added: "Excited!!! Can't wait to see Martin."

A third remarked: "Already excited!! Even when the wait will be long we know it is coming."

© © 2023 Netflix, Inc. Martin Henderson plays Jack Sheridan in the series

Season six marks an exciting change for Martin, who will be stepping behind the camera as he make his directorial debut. The actor is set to direct one episodes of the show, which is expected to return sometime in 2025.

Martin's new role was announced by the show's official Instagram account, which shared a snap from the set in Vancouver, showing the actor sitting in a director's chair whilst holding a clapper board. The caption read: "Our very own Martin Henderson is having his directorial debut this season of Virgin River!"

Filming for season 6 began in February

While Netflix has yet to release an official synopsis for the new season, showrunner Patrick Sean Smith previously said: "Babies and wedding bells are never off the table on Virgin River".

He also revealed that the new episodes will continue to explore Mel's relationship with her dad after he turned up on her doorstep in the season five finale with "something important" to tell her.

© Netflix John Allen Nelson plays Mel's dad Everett Reid

"The big new mystery character this season is Mel's biological father Everett Reid, who is carrying a long-held secret," Patrick told Tudum.

As for Mel and Jack, the couple will continue on their journey to parenthood following the nurse's heartbreaking miscarriage in season five. The new episodes will also follow the pair as they transform Lilly's farm into their ultimate dream home.

© Netflix The new series is expected to arrive in 2025

Fans can also expect to see "new directions" for some of the Virgin River residents, including Preacher, Brady and Kaia.

"Brady will be volunteering at the Virgin River fire station under Fire Chief Kaia, who is pulled into Preacher's past sins," teased Patrick, adding: "Also this season we'll be surprised by some returning favorites from the past."

Virgin River is available to stream on Netflix.