Virgin River spin-off divides fans – here's why

Netflix has released a new Virgin River spin-off in the form of a mobile game – and fans are a little divided over the announcement.

The character-focused game, titled Netflix Stories: Virgin River, serves as an interactive season of the romance series and allows players to "influence and shape its evolving story through choices and interactions", according to Netflix.

The game was announced on the show's official Instagram account back in May in a post showing a glimpse inside the game. "Now you're the main character in Netflix Stories: Virgin River. #NetflixGames," read the caption.

It's safe to say fans had differing opinions about the announcement, with many hoping for news on season six, while others were overjoyed with the spin-off game.

© Netflix Netflix has released a Virgin River game

One person penned: "Honestly I thought that was going to be the trailer for season 6," while another added: "We don't want a game we want season 6."

A third fan remarked: "Disappointment. I don't want to play."

Other fans couldn't wait to get their hands on the game, with one person writing: "Can't wait to play this! So excited!!" while another added: "So excited!"

© Netflix Martin Henderson and Alexandra Breckenridge star in the Netflix show

For those yet to download the game, it's broken into multiple chapters and features all the hallmarks of the smash hit drama, from "blossoming romance and beautiful, outdoorsy environments to a strong, comforting sense of small-town community", while also featuring a good measure of mystery, plot twists and cliff-hangers.

Since the release of season five at the end of last year, fans have been patiently waiting for news of season six. While a release date has yet to be announced, the mobile game is sure to keep us occupied until then!

© Netflix Fans are patiently waiting for news about season six

Filming for the upcoming season began back in February and is expected to end this summer. At the end of May, Martin Henderson, who plays Jack Sheridan, revealed that the cast had reached their final stretch of shooting.

Taking to Instagram, the actor posting a mirror selfie taken from his make-up chair and teased the upcoming episodes. "It takes an army! Final stretch of shooting Season 6 of #virginriverseries ….make up making me presentable for shooting the last few scenes," he penned, adding: "Been a huge season with a lot of what I hope makes you fans very happy."

© Netflix John Allen Nelson plays Mel's dad Everett Reid

While Netflix has yet to confirm when exactly the show will return, we know it won't be this year. It's been reported that the streaming platform won't be releasing any new episodes of the hit drama in 2024, meaning an early 2025 release date is likely.

As for what fans can expect of the plot, showrunner Patrick Sean Smith previously said that babies and wedding bells are never off the table on Virgin River".

We also know that Mel's relationship with her father will feature as a main storyline while she and Jack continue on their path to parenthood. "The big new mystery character this season is Mel’s biological father Everett Reid, who is carrying a long-held secret," Patrick told Tudum.