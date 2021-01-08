Fans saying same thing about The Circle USA The reality show has been trending on Netflix this week

The Circle proved such a hit in the UK that the reality show's format moved across the pond, and now The Circle USA on Netflix is equally gripping viewers.

The series, which originally aired on Channel 4 in 2018, sees eight players take part in the game – and it seems fans are all loving contestant Shubham Goel.

Taking to social media, viewers were saying how much they loved Shubham, the 24-year-old contestant from California. One person tweeted: "The Circle USA is now on Netflix and I loved it, watched the lot yesterday... Shooby was my fave from the start. Total lovely ledge! #TheCircleUSA."

Another person added: "Just finished binging The Circle USA on Netflix UK and... @ShubhamGoel4635 has my heart," while a third commented: "Just finished the circle USA on Netflix! Absolutely love Shubham! What a guy! #TheCircleUSA." A fourth simply tweeted: "Omg, I think I love #shubham on #TheCircleUSA #Netflix."

Although the American version of the show aired in January 2020, its release on Netflix UK recently has seen viewers bingeing all 12 episodes and the reality show has been trending ever since.

Are you watching the reality show?

The premise of the US series, which is dubbed Big Brother meets Catfish, is the same as the original. Contestants live in individual apartments and compete to be the most popular without ever meeting.

Via the social media app and their profiles, the players can portray themselves however they choose. They can be themselves, or pose as someone entirely different to raise their popularity. The contestants all rate each other based on their profiles and some are left blocked. In the finale, whoever is the highest rated wins the jackpot prize of US $100,000.

After the success of series one, Netflix announced in March 2020 that they had renewed the American version of the reality programme for another two seasons. Although it's not yet confirmed when the new episodes will launch.

