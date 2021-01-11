The Cabins: Who are the new arrivals? Will these two newcomers find love on the show?

The Cabins has been one of our favourite shows of lockdown, thanks to the drama of the couples looking for love in the cosy cabins on the ITV2 show. The show is set to introduce some fabulous new cast members in Monday's episode, so let's meet them, shall we?!

MORE: ITV2's The Cabins is the new Love Island - here's all you need to know

Amani

Age: 27

Amani is a PR from London, and is on the lookout for love! Chatting about what she is expecting from the show, she told ITV that she would like "some meaningful chats," adding: "I’d like to connect on more than just a lusty, ‘You’re really hot’, kind of way. See if we actually get along and if we enjoy the same things. And also just to have fun, see where it goes."

Will Amani find love?

She continued: "I’ve never spent 24 hours with someone on a first date ever – it’s definitely one for the books. If you go on a dinner date, or drinks you only know someone for that hour, two hours and they act differently to how they actually are. Now I’m going to move in with someone and find out everything at once. Do they leave the toilet seat up, do they know how to make a good cup of tea? That kind of thing. It’s like having six dates in one."

MORE: The Cabins: Who narrates the ITV reality show?

MORE: The Cabins: meet the contestants of ITV's new dating show

MORE: The Cabins viewers are all complaining about the same thing

Amani describes herself as "fun, talkative and... quite a caring person. My friends would say energetic, I do have a lot of energy. They’d also say loyal and bubbly."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you tried watching The Cabins yet?

Terelle

Age: 25

Software developer Terelle says he's ready to settle down but is "a bit shallow". He explained: "I’m super open to being in a relationship. I’ve been single for seven/ eight years. Definitely would be open for a relationship. I’m a bit shallow I’m not going to lie, [I’m looking for] someone who is attractive.

Will Terelle find the one on The Cabins?

"But then personality too - someone who is nice, and 50/50. Ie. if I buy you a car, you don’t have to buy me a car back, but you’d do something to show you appreciate what I’ve done. And vice versa. Some sort of effort." Interesting! Do you think the pair will find love at The Cabins? We hope so!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.