The Cabins: meet the contestants of ITV's new dating show 

The Cabins is about to kick off on ITV2, and we couldn't be more excited to meet the singletons who will be getting to know one another in a cosy setting.

In the first episode, three pairs of singletons are checking in for a very unique date where they will be spending 24 hours together in a remote log cabin. So who will be starring in the show? Meet the contestants here...

Abraham

Age: 21

The architecture student has called his visit to The Cabins a once in a lifetime experience, but will he find love in the cosy set-up? He sounds like a true romantic too! Speaking about finding love, he said: "It would be nice to just relax and have someone to be my partner, my best friend, my girlfriend at the same time. I’ve seen it happen to a lot of my friends, I don’t know when it’s going to happen to me." Aw!

Holly

Age: 23

Holly is a cabin crew member, make-up artist and influencer - so she certainly keeps herself busy in the career department! As for her love life, she has described it as "an absolutely shambles". She said: "I don’t have any luck with lads. I’m nice… I just can’t explain it. I thought I’d try dating websites. I was so against them until a few months ago. Went on them and lasted a day. On this show we’re not going to know anything about each other and I kind of like that."

Mamudo

Age: 23

Football coach Mamudo is ready to meet his match! When asked how to describe himself, he said: "Fun, vibrant and positive. Genuine, funny – maybe, people will have to decide that. Positive, always bringing people up beside me. Always looking to help, caring I’d say." Doesn't he sound nice? We hope he finds someone!

Robyn

Age: 26

Sales executive Robyn has been single for four years, and is ready to find some romance on the ITV2 show! Chatting about finding the one, she said: "I’m not the sort of person who settles with anyone because they’re lonely. Being in a relationship is a big thing to me. My mum would say I’m picky, but why shouldn’t you be? It’s got to be the right guy, hasn’t it?"

Jess

Age: 24

Former Disney World employee Jess wants to find the "male version" of herself. She said: "A best friend as well as a boyfriend. Someone who knows how to have fun, is quite adventurous and can keep up with me. And also the intimate side as well, so not just a best friend. Someone who I really fancy and want to spend time with."

Sarah

Age: 26

Sarah is a murder mystery party actress, a fitness model and a PT! Speaking about her celebrity crush, she said: "Emma Watson or Megan Fox. Two very different people… But for example Emma Watson, I kind of like nerdy, book worm type - the opposite to me." She added: "I've been single for a really long time and kind of got to the point where I feel like there is nobody out there. So I thought, let’s see if TV can help me!"

Tom

Age: 26

National Business Development manager Tom says he has been unlucky in love. He explained: "I’ve had four or five relationships. The first one lasted four years, we had a house and everything. She was ready to settle down and have kids, but I was 21/22 and it was a bit too soon for me."

Sofia

Age: 21

Sofia sounds like she can be pretty picky! Speaking about finding her one true love, she explained: "I think my mum would say I’m a liability. Even if I do meet a nice guy I’m like, they’re not chatty enough, or there’s something missing. She’s like, for god’s sake, come on. But all my friends I went to school with, they’re either married in serious relationships and they’ve got kids and then I’m here a single pringle."

Will

Age: 28

Bad boy alert! Electrician Will opened up about a previous relationship ahead of The Cabins, saying: "I’ve been single for three years. I was in a five year relationship before that, she’s really the only girlfriend I’ve had. She wanted to move on, have kids, and I didn’t want to settle down. The first two years of me being single I probably was a bit of a bad boy."

Olivia

Age: 22

Customer service employee Olivia is after someone who is “really bubbly, lively, outgoing, but also someone that can be romantic. My past relationships haven’t been romantic". Speaking about joining the show, she said: "I’m not doing a good job [dating], I’ve been single for ten months. And it’s just a great experience and opportunity. If I can’t find a man, they’ll do it for me!"

Joel

Age: 22

Bin man Joel is ready to jump in the hot tub - oh, and to meet the love of his life, of course! Speaking about his personality, he said: "Fun, cheeky, entertaining, loyal, passionate… my mates would say I’m cheeky, sometimes annoying." Speaking about his worst ever date, he added: "There was one girl who was on the phone constantly. When I tried to make conversation with her she was constantly on her phone. I thought, 'That’s rude.'"

Charlotte

Age: 29

Charlotte is ready to find the perfect woman for her after being single for a year. Speaking of appearing on The Cabins, she said: "I’m excited that I can’t hide anything from her. She’s going to get all of me in a short amount of time. I’m excited there’s going to be no surprises further down the line when I start sleepwalking etc… although I don’t actually do that."

