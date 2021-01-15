Succession announces three new cast members to join season three Season three of the HBO show is in production

Succession has announced that the show will introduce three new characters to its story. The popular HBO drama series, which stars Jeremy Strong, Matthew Macfayden and Brian Cox, will add the new stars in season three – which is currently in production.

Variety reports that the new names joining the all-star cast are Love & Basketball actress Sanaa Lathan, Broadway star Linda Emond and K-Pop singer and Mortal Engines actress Jihae.

Season three of Succession is currently in production

Saana will take on the role of Lisa Arthur, who is described as a "high-profile, well-connected New York lawyer." The actress is also known for her roles in shows such as The Affair, Shots Fired and The Twilight Zone.

Sanaa Lathan is joining the cast

Tony Award-winning stage actress Linda Emond is set to play Michelle-Anne Vanderhoven, a senior White House aide. As well as her successful Broadway career, Linda is also famed for her parts in film titles like Julie and Julia, Indignation and Gemini Man.

Stage star Linda Emond will make appearance in season three

Singer and actress Jihae will be taking on the role of Berry Schneider, a leading public relations consultant. As well as her TV and film work, Jihae is known and loved for her music. She has released four albums and has performed at major events such as the London Olympics ceremony and the Cannes Film Festival.

Jihae is also joining the show

Season three will, of course, see the return of beloved stars of the HBO/Sky Atlantic drama including Brian Cox as head of the Roy family, Logan, Kieran Culkin as Roman, Jeremy Strong as Kendall and Sarah Snook as Shiv. It'll also see the return of Matthew Macfayden as Tom Wambsgans and Greg Hirsch as cousin Greg.

The third instalment in the show will no doubt pick up where season two left out and dig deeper into Kendall's decision to overthrow his father and his plans for the Waystar Royco franchise. We cannot wait!

