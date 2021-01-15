Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban joined by very special guest on night out The A-lister looked delighted

Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban went to see The Merry Widow at Sydney Opera house on Thursday, and the A-list duo were joined by one very special guest – Nicole's beloved mum Janelle!

MORE: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's home is basically a hotel - see inside

The Eyes Wide Shut star shared a sweet photo of the night out on Instagram, and the trio could be seen sitting in the famous opera house's stalls with masks covering their faces.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicole Kidman's husband Keith Urban smashes his birthday cake

"Thank you @operaaustralia! So beautiful to be back at the theatre. Making my mama happy at The Merry Widow," the Oscar-winning actress caption the snap.

RELATED: Is Nicole Kidman set to play this Hollywood icon?

Nicole shared the photo on Instagram

RELATED: Nicole Kidman says playing this character had 'disturbing' side effects

Nicole and Keith are currently residing at their family farm in Bunya Hill, Australia.

The 53-year-old and her musician husband purchased the 111-acre farm in her native Australia in 2008.

Back in 2015, she gave American Vogue a tour of the property, showcasing her six-bedroom Georgian-style home, including its billiard room, library featuring floor-to-ceiling bookcases, her living room and kitchen.

Nicole, Keith, and their kids

Nicole and Keith have an impressive property portfolio between them, including the farmhouse, a penthouse in Sydney – where they no doubt spent the night on Thursday - a condo in New York and a mansion in Los Angeles.

However, they also spend lots of time at their main family home in Nashville, Tennessee, which they bought in 2008.

The famous pair have been married since 2006 and are parents to Sunday Rose, 12, and Faith Margaret, ten.

The Undoing actress is also a mum to two children from her marriage to Tom Cruise.

The former couple share 28-year-old daughter Bella and 25-year-old Connor, who they adopted during their 11-year marriage.

Read more HELLO! US stories here