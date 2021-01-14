Disappointing news for this beloved Netflix show – and fans are devastated Tom Ellis stars in the show as Lucifer Morningstar

Netflix fans were left disappointed this week after it was revealed that the future of beloved show Lucifer has been thrown into question.

MORE: Marcella season three is nearly here: everything you need to know

The writers on the show, which premiered on the streaming platform in 2019, recently shared that the second half of season five, season five B, was up in the air due to the ongoing concerns surrounding safe production during the coronavirus pandemic.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lucifer season five official trailer

Posting on twitter, the team wrote: "We know everyone wants to know, but truth is even WE don't know when #LuciferSeason5B will come out. It's not finished yet.

"The pandemic blew up our plans. But when we have an official release date, trust us, we're dying to let you know! Same with a trailer. #patience #Lucifer."

Plenty of fans took to the replies underneath the tweet to share their devastation, but were also understanding to the difficult situation. One person wrote: "It's hard being patient but we know it's out of your hands! I know it will be worth it, thank you for keeping us in the loop!"

MORE: Netflix forced to apologise following Twitter backlash

MORE: Virgin River star shares theory on season two's shock cliffhanger

MORE: Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan reveals disastrous injury on set

The first half of season five was released last year

Another said: "Sigh. I'm putting my enthusiasm on hold & turning off notifications 'cause I think it's gonna be a while and I'm tired of my 'maybe today' hell loop. Self-care, baby! See ya in the...spring?"

A third added: "Can we at least get some teasers from 5B? Any crumbs? Something to help us get through such long wait," while a fourth simply commented: "Sad, sad, sad…"

Despite the hold up on season five's release, Tom Ellis recently spoke about the upcoming episodes, explaining in August that production of season five needed to be finished before starting series six.

He told the Pilot TV podcast: "We were about halfway through it. So we go back, we start with that, and then we go straight into season six. So hopefully that'll be ready to go, I would imagine, sort of Christmas time or early next year."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.