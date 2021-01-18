The Cabins: how to stay where the show is filmed The hit ITV2 show is filmed in Cumbria

Have you been loving The Cabins? While we're obsessed with the romance and drama element of the ITV2 reality show, there is one more thing that has had us swooning; the gorgeous cabins themselves!

Fortunately for us, the gorgeous lodgings on the show are very much available to stay in - when the lockdown is over of course! The show is filmed in Hidden River Cabins in Cumbria, right by the Lake District. Sounds dreamy!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you been watching The Cabins?

Their website reads: "We pride ourselves on creating the ultimate secluded log cabin holiday with breathtaking scenery and spectacular views. Set in a beautiful untouched corner of the Cumbrian countryside your time with us will provide a welcome break from the hurry of everyday life.

It is also a wedding venue

"Explore the miles of private river bank and hundreds of acres of ancient woodland. After a day, full of fresh air, relax by the log burner. You can count stars from the warmth of your private hot tub over-looking the river."

When lockdown is over, this is at the top of our list!

While the show keeps the accommodation intimate with two people per cabin, the site offers accommodation for up to 62 people, making it the perfect place to visit for groups of friends, work retreats and even weddings. Find more details and how to book here.

As well as the log cabins, you can also stay at the Hidden River House, a 17th century home that can be rented as one 20-person house or two ten-person houses each.

You can book to stay at the filming spot

Fans were quick to spot the location, with one writing: "Are those cabins Hidden River Cabins in Cumbria. Been saying we want to go for ages and want to go so much now." Another added: "Noticed they’ve redecorated them for the tv show though."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.