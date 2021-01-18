Lupin is the Netflix show that everyone is talking about right now The new series starring Omar Sy is proving popular

There's one show that everyone seems to be talking about right now and that's Lupin on Netflix.

The five-part French series is a modern takes on the tales of Arsène Lupin, a fictional gentleman thief and master of disguise created by Maurice Leblanc. Watch the trailer below for the explosive new crime-drama below...

WATCH: Official trailer for Netflix's Lupin

What is Lupin on Netflix about?

The official synopsis for Lupin reads: "As a teenager, Assane Diop's life was turned upside down when his father died after being accused of a crime he didn't commit. Twenty-five years later, Assane will use 'Arsène Lupin, Gentleman Burglar' as his inspiration to avenge his father."

The show opens with a tense robbery involving a precious item being taken by his assembled team to avenge his father's death. Lupin is described as a "heist" show with a twist of elegance and, for bonus, has Paris as its backdrop.

Omar Sy stars in the new series

Who stars in Lupin on Netflix?

Starring as the lead Assane is French comedian and actor Omar Sy. Viewers will recognise Omar for his roles in films such as Jurassic World, X-Men: Days of Future Past and The Intouchables. Also starring in Lupin is Ludivine Sagnier (The Young Pope), Shirine Boutella and Clotilde Hesme.

Will there be a part 2 of Lupin on Netflix?

Part one of Lupin was released on Netflix earlier this month and has proven to be a hit, but it seems like many think the conman isn't finished just yet.

The streaming platform are yet to announce whether a second series is on the cards but given its popularity – Lupin is trending world wide and is the first French series to make it in to the US' top 10 shows – we're confident that Assane could return for more gritty heists.

Lupin is a global hit

What have fans said about Lupin on Netflix?

Plenty of fans have been voicing their praise about the new Netflix programme on social media. One person tweeted: "I binged #Lupin yesterday on Netflix. And wow, J’etais accro. What an absolute treasure @omarsy is, he was fantastic. The whole show was just riveting and well done. I cannot wait for Part 2."

Another echoed this, writing: "Fancy some clever jewellery heist action? Check out #Lupin on Netflix. Thoroughly enjoyed it. @OmarSy makes a fantastic gentleman burglar."

