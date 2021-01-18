Prince Charles has surprising connection to Bling Empire star Christine Chiu is good pals with the Prince of Wales

Bling Empire is the show we can't stop talking about at the moment! The series follows a group of incredible wealthy Asian-Americans and their lives in LA - but did you know that one of the cast has a royal connection?

Christine Chiu, known as the 'couture queen' of the series, previously opened The Prince's Foundation Chiu Integrated Health Programme in Cumnock Scotland together, and Christine posted a series of photos of herself and her husband with Charles on several different occasions in order to wish him a happy birthday back in November 2020.

At the time, she wrote: "Happy Birthday HRH Prince Charles! What an honour and pleasure it has been to support your vision and philanthropic efforts. Looking forward to visiting with you and to check on the progress of The Prince’s Foundation Chiu Health and Wellness Programmes and Centre soon."

Impressive! Her fans were certainly delighted by her royal connections, with one commenting: "How amazing!" while another added: "Awesome! Goals."

However, viewers on Twitter were less impressed by Christine's supposed 'namedropping' on the show, with one writing: "Christine: So like, I totally woke up in my Armani bed and oh my god I popped two Mugler Tylenol because I had a terrible dream that my Dior bags were fighting each other. Anyways I’m having diamond-infused Chanel toast for breakfast, you want some?"

Christine is one of the cast members on the show

Another added: "Christine: ahh I have the same necklace as you especially when I say next to Prince Charles."

Have you checked out the show yet? The official synopsis reads: "Bling Empire follows a wildly wealthy group of Asian and Asian American friends (and frenemies) in Los Angeles. While their days and nights are filled with fabulous parties and expensive shopping sprees, don’t let the glitz and glamour fool you.

Have you been enjoying the series?

"Between running multi-billion dollar businesses and travelling the world, these friends are as good at keeping secrets as they are at spilling them. And there is certainly no shortage of secrets."

