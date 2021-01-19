Bridgerton: who will play season two's main character Kate Sheffield? Warning, spoilers ahead for the premise of Bridgerton book two

Since we have now watched Bridgerton at least twice, we couldn't be more excited for season two to land on Netflix, and to welcome a new main character, Kate Sheffield!

Much like Lady Whistledown, we are full of speculation over the future of the ton (that is, we want to know who will be cast as Kate). So without further ado, let us promenade through some casting ideas, shall we?

In Julia Quinn's second novel in the Bridgerton series, The Viscount and Me, Kate describes herself as plain in comparison to her younger sister Edwina, who, like Daphne, is named the incomparable of the season when she and Kate debut in London together.

However, one of the Bridgerton brothers, Anthony, has a very different opinion of her, and finds himself madly drawn to Kate, despite them getting off on the wrong foot (as well as his determination never to marry for love... long story).

Could you see Anya Chalotra as Kate?

Even the cast are looking forward to seeing who is cast in the role, as Penelope Featherington actress Nicola Coughlan told Decider that she was confused about the character's absence in season one after reading the books out of order. She explained: "I started annoying everybody because I started being like, 'What about Kate?' And they’re like, 'Kate doesn’t exist yet! Stop.'"

Casting speculation is already rife on Reddit, with a popular choice for the role being Reign actress Adelaide Kane. One person wrote: "She fits the role physically and she has played the role of a strong, stubborn, very loving woman before and NAILS IT!"

Fans also suggested Normal People actress Daisy Edgar-Jones

Another fan suggested Normal People star Daisy Edgar-Jones could play the role, adding: "My dream cast is Daisy Edgar-Jones from Normal People who is a dead ringer for young Anne Hathaway." Other popular suggestions include The Witcher actress Anya Chalotra, Poldark's Eleanor Tomlinson and The Spanish Princess star Sai Bennett.

