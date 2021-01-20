Meet The Repair Shop's music box expert Stephen Kember The BBC presenter has been in the restoration business for over 30 years

The Repair Shop is a show loved and watched by millions of people thanks to its heartwarming and often emotional stories.

The series, which has been running since 2017, features many experts who all seek to restore and renew beloved items to their former glory.

MORE: The Repair Shop's Steve Fletcher shares rare picture of five children

One such expert is Stephen Kember who has made regular appearances offering his expertise and knowledge. Find out about Stephen below...

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Repair Shop's Will Kirk visibly emotional discussing the show

Who is The Repair Shop's Stephen Kember?

Stephen has starred on The Repair Shop a number of times and is a music box restorer. As well as working on the BBC show, he runs his own business in his home town offering services to those owning music equipment that needs expert repair.

What is The Repair Shop's Stephen Kember's speciality?

According to his website, Stephen has been a "specialist restorer of antique cylinder and disc musical boxes (as well as the occasional automaton) for just over 30 years".

Stephen's clearly proud of his work carried out by his business and on The Repair Shop, and he often posts updates on his Instagram page.

MORE: The Repair Shop star Jay Blades celebrates daughter's exciting news with adorable picture

MORE: The Repair Shop star Will Kirk talks 'tears running down face' while restoring beloved items

MORE: The Repair Shop's Jay Blades reflects on 'dark time' in early career

Most recently, Stephen shared an image of the bear music box that was featured on the show during the last series and praised his co-star Will Kirk, writing in the caption: "Enjoyed this one #themusicalboxrestorer #restorer #antiques #restoration #therepairshop good dentistry Will!"

When will The Repair Shop return for a new series?

After the Christmas special of The Repair Shop in December gave viewers their fix of the popular show, but many are wondering when new episodes will air. Despite coronavirus restrictions, the team have continued to film so here's hoping series seven will be on our screens soon.

Presenter Jay Blades spoke to HELLO! about how filming had changed amid restrictions: "The beauty is that we've got the brilliant team behind the cameras. [They] worked out logistically how it would look like that we're still together but we're not together and adhering to social distancing."

He added: "They've done a brilliant job, when you do see the new series, you'll recognise that there's not as much touching, but it'll still feel exactly the same, it'll feel warm."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.