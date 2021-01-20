Meet the cast of season two of The Bay

There's nothing like a gripping new drama to keep the January blues away, and lucky for us, ITV crime drama The Bay has returned just in time!

As season two kicks off tonight, get to know all the new and returning cast members - and who they play on the show - here...

Morven Christie as DC Lisa Armstrong

Scottish actress Morven Christie returns as hard-working family liaison officer Lisa Armstrong, but a lot has changed for her since series one; she's been demoted from DS to DC, and is living in a small flat with her two children. The actress has appeared in Grantchester, The A Word and starred alongside Vicky McClure in BBC One drama, The Replacement.

"She's in quite a vulnerable place. She's got no money and her professional life is in a really precarious state because she's on probation," Morven says of her character's position when we meet her in series two. "She no longer has any of the things she used to rely on. They've all been broken down, so she's just a bit at sea and is trying hard to get solid ground under her feet again."

Daniel Ryan as DI Tony Mannering

Daniel Ryan plays Lisa's "down-to-earth" boss, DI Tony Mannering. While he puts on a brave face for his colleagues, deep down, Tony is struggling to come to terms with the breakdown of his marriage. You may recognise Daniel from his roles in ITV's Vera as well as Home Fires, The Government Inspector and The Whistleblowers.

Taheen Modak as DC 'Med' Kharim

Following Lisa's demotion, DC 'Med' Kharim has stepped up as lead family liaison officer. He is played by actor Taheen Modak, who has had previous roles in Two Weeks To Live, Five Dates, and Ruthless.

Joe Absolom as Andy Warren

Andy is Lisa's "consistently unreliable" ex-husband and father to her two children. Appearing back in Lisa's life at a time when she and the kids are vulnerable, it's not clear whether Andy has returned to make amends or take advantage. The actor who plays him is Joe Absolom, who has had roles in Eastenders, Ashes to Ashes and Doc Martin.

Imogen King as Abbie Armstrong

Imogen King is perhaps best known for her role in the second series of BBC Three's Clique, but she has starred in the Oscar-winning film Darkest Hour. In the show, she plays Abbie, Lisa's teenage daughter.

Art Parkinson as Rob Armstrong

Art Parkinson, who plays Lisa's son Rob, is probably best known for playing Rickon Stark in Game of Thrones, and for voicing Kubo in the animated film, Kubo and the Two Strings.

James Cosmo as Bill Bradwell

Bill Bradwell, played by James Cosmo, is the father of Rose and Mark and also a successful solicitor with a family law firm. James is an esteemed actor in the world of TV and film and has a long-spanning career. His credits include Braveheart, Ben-Hur, Troy, The Chronicles of Narnia and Game of Thrones. More recently, you may have seen the actor in His Dark Materials where he played Farder Coram.

Stephen Tompkinson as Stephen Marshbrook

Stephen is Bill's son in law and Rose's husband. Described as "a man with goals", Stephen is determined to take over Bill's company. Actor Stephen Tompkinson's previous roles include Trollied, The Split, Wild at Heart and DCI Banks.

Sharon Small as Rose Marshbrook

Sharon Small plays Bill's daughter, Rose. She is the administrator of the family law firm and shares three children with husband Stephen. While she started her career as Sergeant Barbara Havers in The Inspector Lynley Mysteries, Sharon also starred in Downton Abbey, The Accidental Medium and Flesh and Blood.

Steven Robertson as Mark Bradwell

Steven Robertson plays Bill's son Mark, who is described as, "overshadowed by his brother-in-law and not trusted by his father". Stephen has previously appeared in Utopia, Being Human, Harlots and even starred alongside his The Bay co-star Morven Christie in Before the Flood.

Sunetra Sarker as Stella Bradwell

Stella is Mark's wife who is described as a woman "who knows what she wants and won't stop until she gets it". Actress Sunetra Sarker is known for her roles in Brookside, Casualty and Ackley Bridge. Strictly Come Dancing fans will also recognise her from the 2014 series in which she danced with Brendan Cole and made it to week nine of the competition.

