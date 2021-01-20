Why everyone is talking about Bling Empire on Netflix Are you watching the new series?

Netflix's latest series Bling Empire has quickly become the one show that everyone is obsessed with right now. The new reality programme focuses on the lives of a group of wealthy Asian-Americans in LA and is sufficiently binge-worthy.

But why has it become so popular and what is the show all about? Find out all you need to know below...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Bling Empire is the Netflix show everyone is talking about

What is Bling Empire on Netflix about?

If you're unfamiliar with Bling Empire, and want a little taster before watching, the Netflix synopsis reads: "Bling Empire follows a wildly wealthy group of Asian and Asian American friends (and frenemies) in Los Angeles. While their days and nights are filled with fabulous parties and expensive shopping sprees, don't let the glitz and glamour fool you.

"Between running multi-billion dollar businesses and traveling the world, these friends are as good at keeping secrets as they are at spilling them. And there is certainly no shortage of secrets."

Fans are loving Bling Empire on Netflix

Who are the stars on Netflix's Bling Empire?

Like Selling Sunset last summer, the stars of Bling Empire are quickly becoming internet sensations thanks to the drama, glitz and glamour they bring to the show. The cast includes Christine Chiu, who also has a surprising royal connection, and her husband Dr Gabriel Chiu. Together they run the Beverly Hill Plastic Surgery clinic.

Also on the show is socialite and self-confessed 'Queen of LA' Anna Shay, real-estate heir Kane Lim, former actress Cherie Chan and DJ Kim Lee.

The reality show focuses on the lives of wealthy socialites in LA

Will there be a season two of Bling Empire on Netflix?

Netflix is yet to announce whether a season two could be on the cards for Bling Empire. However, given the show's popularity – there's certainly a chance that the streaming platform will renew the programme for more episodes.

The stars of the show have even teased there could be more to the story. Speaking to OprahMag.com, Christine said: "If you thought I dropped a big bomb in season one, then you have no idea."

Viewers are particularly loving Anna Shay on the show

What are fans saying about Bling Empire on Netflix?

Plenty are loving the show and the larger than life characters that take part. There's one star that really seems to have gripped fans' attention, however: Anna Shay. Many have sharing hilarious gifs and memes in praise of Anna, with one person writing: "Forget Emily in Paris, I want Anna in Paris. #BlingEmpire."

Another tweeted: "Anna is old money. I like her. Christine is new money, tacky and loud. The looks Anna gives her #blingempire," along with laugh-face emojis, while a third joked: "2020 brought us Joe Exotic. 2021 has gifted us with Anna Shay. It is now clear to me 2021 is going to be amazing. #blingempire."

