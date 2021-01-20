Netflix's Snowpiercer has been renewed for season three Are you a fan of the show?

Are you a fan of Snowpiercer? Then you're in for a treat! Fortunately, Variety has confirmed that the show will be back for season three - and we couldn't be happier!

The show, which airs on TNT in the US, is set to air season two on 25 January, to premiere on Netflix shortly awards. Have you tried watching the drama yet?

WATCH: See a sneak peek of Snowpiercer season two

Starring Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs, the series follows the last group of humanity who are only surviving a now-frozen world by living on a 1001-carriage train which travels all over the world. While the people in first class live a comfortable life, the people at the bottom of the train live in poverty, and plan to rise up against their circumstances.

Fans were delighted to hear that the show had been renewed, with one writing: "Glad I can sleep better at night now that #Snowpiercer was officially renewed," while another added: "Congrats to the #Snowpiercer team!"

Jennifer, who plays Melanie Cavill on the show, previously opened up about her role, telling Gold Derby: "I think she’s a surprising character, to me she was a quite challenging character at times. She has an interesting journey. She’s not the person we think she is when we first meet her.

"She’s fighting for something she really believes in. The ultimate goal is a really worthy and important goal. Along the way, the means are very questionable and for sure she does some morally reprehensible things."

