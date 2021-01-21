Bridgerton season two confirmed by Netflix - get the details The new season will likely focus on Daphne's older brother, Anthony

Congratulations, members of the ton! After obsessing over Netflix's hit new show Bridgerton, thanks to its drama, costumes, and of course, that gif of the Duke of Hastings licking a spoon, the streaming service has confirmed that it will be back for a second season. Hurrah!

Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington on the show, confirmed the news on Twitter, writing: "Dearest Viewers, this author is proud to announce #Bridgerton Season Two, expect much scandal indeed!"

WATCH: Bridgerton is returning for season two!

Fans were thrilled by the news, with one writing: "I want to see the friendship of Penelope and Kate. KATE SHEFFIELD IS COMING." Another added: "Oh that is the best new EVERRR!!! Let’s go to one more adventure!! Probably we will ask you for photos and everything lol."

A third person tweeted: "Can’t wait to see what Lady Whistledown has in store for us."

Netflix has confirmed the show's return

Speaking about what to expect from season two, Netflix released a sneak peek which read: "The incomparable cast of Bridgerton will return to production in the Spring of 2021.

"This author has been reliably informed that Lord Anthony Bridgerton intends to dominate the social season. I will have my pen ready to report on any and all of his romantic activities. However, gentle reader, before you set the comments section alight with requests for more sordid details, know that I am disinclined to report on the particulars at this time. Patience, after all, is a virtue."

Following this, it seems likely that season two will see the introduction of Kate Sheffield. After deciding to find a wife, while determined not to fall in love with whoever he chooses to be his bride, Anthony sets his sights on Edwina Sheffield, only to realise that he needs her older sister Kate's approval to win her hand.

Fans have already discussed who might play Kate in the new series, with names including Daisy Edgar-Jones, Eleanor Tomlinson and Adelaide Kane among popular choices. But who will be the newest member of the ton? We can't wait to find out!

Nicola Coughlan and Claudia Jessie in Bridgerton

Nicola previously revealed that she was surprised when Kate wasn't in season one, after reading the novels out of order. She explained to Decider: "I started annoying everybody because I started being like, 'What about Kate?' And they’re like, 'Kate doesn’t exist yet! Stop.'"

