The Masked Singer: Bush Baby's identity revealed in latest episode - get the details

The Masked Singer bid farewell to its fifth celebrity on Saturday night’s episode.

The hugely popular ITV series, which features Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan on its judging panel, sees a number of masked contestants take to the stage to show off their singing skills. It is then up to the viewers and panel to decipher their identities using a series of clues.

Saturday’s episode saw all eight remaining masks Sausage, Blob, Viking, Badger, Bush Baby, Dragon, Harlequin and Robin perform. But sadly, time was up for one celebrity who was sent home. Find out who it was below!

After Dragon and Bush Baby received the least number of votes from fans, the two mystery stars went head-to-head to decide who would remain in the programme and who would be booted off.

The panel decided to keep Dragon meaning Bush Baby was sent home, and the judges were shocked to learn that the celebrity behind the mask was comedian and actor John Thomson!

The judges were shocked at the unmasked

Before exiting the show, John – best known for his roles on Cold Feet and Coronation Street – proceeded to give one final performance, singing 'Release Me' by Engelbert Humperdinck.

John's unmasking follows last week’s episode during which Grandfather Clock was unveiled to be football legend Glenn Hoddle.

Alien was the first persona to be exposed as “Murder on the Dance Floor” singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor, followed by Spice Girl Mel B and Love Actually star Martine McCutcheon who were unmasked as Seahorse and Swan respectively.

