Meet The Masked Singer's newest panellist Mo Gilligan The BAFTA-winning comedian has joined the ITV show for series two

The Masked Singer is back! The ITV talent show with a twist is returning for a second series this weekend, and we can't wait to see which new celebrities will be unveiled from the wacky but seriously impressive masks.

MORE: 5 secrets about The Masked Singer that may surprise you

Not only are the famous faces behind the masks joining the show, but new panellist Mo Gilligan is also taking his seat for the first time alongside other judges Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, and Davina McCall. But who is Mo? Meet the comedian below…

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Masked Singer series two is here! Official trailer

Mo Gilligan's bio

Mo is a stand-up comedian and presenter. The 32-year-old interest and passion for comedy came out while studying for performing arts.

Soon after, while working in a day job in retail, he began posting humours observational videos of characters on his social media and was soon spotted by Drake, who shared his work, and he became hugely popular.

MORE: The Masked Singer season two's new characters are here - and they are amazing!

MORE: The Masked Singer UK will make major change in second series

MORE: The Masked Singer: Which celebrities have taken part in the international versions? Ryan Reynolds and more

Mo is joining The Masked Singer for series two

Mo Gilligan's career

Mo's big break came in 2018 when he landed a role co-presenting on the Channel 4 comedy, The Big Narstie Show alongside rapper Big Narstie.

A year later, he then landed his own solo presenting gig, The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan, which welcomed a number of well-known guests from Maya Jama and Pixie Lott to David Schwimmer and Jada Pinkett-Smith.

Later in 2019, the comedian then fronted his own comedy special on Netflix, Mo Gilligan: Momentum which was met with wide praise. In February 2020, Mo was awarded his first BAFTA TV Award for Best Entertainment Performance for his part in The Lateish Show.

Mo in his hugely popular Netflix special, Momentum

Mo Gilligan on The Masked Singer

In August it was announced that Mo would be replacing Ken Jeong on series two of The Masked Singer. Upon the exciting news, Mo said on Instagram: "Excited to announce that I will be joining the panel for series 2 of @maskedsingeruk on @itv held this news in for months but it’s amazing to be joining one of the biggest family entertainment shows in the UK." We can't wait to see Mo in action!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.