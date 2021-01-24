Will there be a series two of ITV's Finding Alice? Keeley Hawes and Joanna Lumley star in the new drama

Finding Alice began last week on ITV and it seems as if the show has proven to be a big hit with viewers. So much so, that many have already binged all six episodes thanks to ITV Hub putting the whole of series one online.

The drama, which stars Keeley Hawes, Joanna Lumley and Nigel Havers, tells the story of Alice Dillon and her journey after her partner Harry's sudden death. So will there be a series two? Find out all below…

WATCH: Finding Alice on ITV - official trailer

Will there be a series two of Finding Alice?

ITV are yet to formally announce that series two of Finding Alice is on the cards, however, given its popularity and the ending (no spoilers here!) – we can't help but think there's more to the story. We'll have to wait and see!

What's happened in Finding Alice so far?

Episode one aired on ITV last week which introduced the Dillon family who have had to deal with the shock of Harry's death.

The first instalment in the comedy-drama sees the family moving into their 'smart home' that Harry built, but it's in this home that he falls to his death – leaving Alice and their daughter Charlotte to pick up the pieces.

We also learnt that Harry left the house in his will to his parents who are wanting to sell the property. The secrets don't stop there, however, as episode one ended on a cliffhanger that saw George, Harry's secret son from another relationship, turn up at their house – much to the shock of Alice and Charlotte.

ITV are yet to confirm a second series

What have fans said about Finding Alice?

Many are loving the show, but some were left feeling confused after its premiere due to the mix of the dark topic of death along with comedy one-liners. Taking to social media to give their verdict, one person wrote: "Finding Alice is just plain odd, seemingly flip-flopping between gallows humour and serious drama."

However, other fans thought this made the show great. One person tweeted: "What I can say about #FindingAlice so far is that, you can't put it into a box and I love this. The series feels real. It shows the ups & downs of grief, the weirdness & everything in between."

