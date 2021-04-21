Ted Lasso season two: everything we know so far Are you a fan of the Apple TV+ show?

If your face lights up at the mere mention of it, chances are you have already binge-watched Ted Lasso season one. The delightful Apple TV+ comedy premiered in August 2020, and was such a smash hit that Jason Sudeikis has won a Golden Globe for his role as the title character, and season two is already on the way! So what do we know about what's next? Here's all the info so far...

MORE: 25 shows to get excited about in 2021: UPDATED

When will season two be released?

Apple TV has confirmed that the show will be back 23 July - hurray! Sharing the exciting news, along with a brand new trailer, they tweeted: "Season 2. July 23. Kindness is making a comeback. #TedLasso." They previously confirmed they were back in production in late 2020 with a tweet which read: "Time to start warming those biscuits. Production for @TedLasso Season 2 has officially begun!" Jeremy Swift, who plays Higgins, also confirmed that he has been filming since mid-January with a snap of himself on set, writing: "Just finished my first week back on #TedLasso S02."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you excited for Ted Lasso season two?

Will there be a Ted Lasso season three?

Happily for fans, Ted Lasso has already been renewed for season three and the creator, Bill Lawrence, has said that it is a three-season story arc. He told the Fake Doctors, Real Friends podcast: "Ted Lasso is a three-season show. After the third season, I will desperately try to get Mr Sudeikis to do a… The only way I think a fourth season of Ted Lasso exists would be if [Ted] went and coached a soccer team that played about a block from Jason’s house in real life, you know what I mean? He’s got young kids."

MORE: Russian Doll season two: all the details about the Netflix series so far

MORE: 28 cancelled Netflix shows that need to be brought back

What will happen in Ted Lasso season two?

Warning, contains spoilers for season one! Since Ted Lasso's season finale ended with the team relegated to the Championship, despite Ted's best efforts, the new series will likely look at how the team is affected by being in a different league, and look at being promoted back to the Premier League. According to the trailer, it looks like Richman AFC will struggle with a series of draws (Ted's worst nightmare!).

It looks like Roy Kent will be back for season two

But luckily, the trailer also showed Rebecca to now very much on board the 'we love Ted' train - and it also reveals that she is starting to date! Meanwhile, it looks like Ted has a new challenge with a sport psychologist who is brought in to work with the team - and rejects Ted's famous homemade biscuits!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.