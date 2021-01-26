Viewers left 'heartbroken' watching Netflix's I Am a Killer The second season of the true-crime series landed this month

Brand new episodes of true-crime series I Am A Killer arrived on Netflix this month and immediately proved to be popular with viewers, with the series reaching the top ten trending shows on the streaming platform.

But it seems that while plenty were "gripped" by each of the ten episodes, others were left emotional and "heartbroken" by the stories told throughout the docu-series.

A number of viewers took to social media to express their sadness, with one person writing: "Watching series 2 of #iamakiller on Netflix, both David Barnett and Joseph Murphy stories have broken me... absolutely heartbreaking!"

Another fan of the show echoed this, tweeting: "The Joseph Murphy story on Netflix #iamakiller is beyond heartbreaking. I've never felt sympathy for a murderer until now." And a third added: "Netflix #Iamakiller has completely changed my view on capital punishment.

"When you have had the upbringing that most of these 'killers' have had, you can't be judged in the same way. They've been failed by everyone since the day they were born."

Netflix recently released new episodes of the true-crime series

The case that had viewers talking was that of Joseph Murphy, as told in episode "Pyro Joe". After detailing the physical and emotional abuse he faced at the hands of his parents throughout his childhood, it was revealed that Joseph, who had spent 24 years on death row, had his sentence commuted a week before his execution. He was sentenced for the murder of Ruth Predmore in 1987.

The ten episodes in I Am A Killer each look at a different case of murder carried out by criminals now serving time on death row. The show also includes first-hand accounts and interviews with the murderers, exploring the reasons behind their tragic actions, as well as showing accounts from authorities and even the victims' families who were affected by the crimes.

