Bling Empire is the outrageous new reality TV show on Netflix being watched by millions of users thanks to the cast's luxurious lifestyles played out on screen – with some drama thrown in for good measure.

But while many are loving the series, others are more sceptical that the reality programme has been scripted to create good TV. One of the regulars on the show, Kevin Kreider, has now spoken out in response to these claims.

In an interview with E!, the model and Netflix star said: "To me, it's 100 per cent. I know for what I went through, that was so real."

He added: "I even talked to the producers, and I said, 'Does this happen often in reality?' They said they pray for stuff like this because it's gold. It's real." Kevin, 37, had his own experiences played out on the show including his search for his biological parents after he was adopted at a young age.

Speaking about his journey to find his parents, the reality star told the online publication: "I think that's something worth doing soon. I just don't want to find my birth parents in the middle of the pandemic, because I don't want to meet them for the first time over Zoom."

Kevin insisted his time on the show was 'real'

The model was also involved in the drama surrounding co-star Kelly Mi Li and her relationship with actor Andrew Gray. After the couple called it quits, Kevin was there to offer Kelly emotional support and the two even ended up going on a date.

However, Kelly seemingly ended up going back to Andrew at the end of the season despite their rocky relationship, but it wasn't officially confirmed.

Meanwhile, Kelly has teased that more episodes could reveal the truth of what went down. She told Distractify: "Most people didn't know how difficult it was at times. People kind of see the happy moments of us when we're out, but there's a lot of difficult times. There's definitely a lot of cliff-hangers... I guess we have to find out if me and Andrew make it or not."

