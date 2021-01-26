Viewers are saying the same thing about Fate: The Winx Saga's ending Viewers certainly had mixed review's over the show's finale. Warning, spoilers ahead!

Spoilers ahead! Viewers are saying the same thing about the Fate: The Winx Saga's conclusion that saw Bloom and her pals return to school only to see Rosalind as the new head of Alfea. Needless to say, fans weren't thrilled that season one of the fantasy show ended on a major cliffhanger, and while some were somewhat less impressed.

One person wrote: "I just finished it season one. Wasn't long enough but it was amazing and the ending was unexpected. I need more than six episodes for season two and I would like them to release it asap."

Another added: "Just finished watching #FateTheWinxSaga, the ending of Season one was epic. Seeing Bloom's full fairy transformation was goosebumps. Probably on Season two, the four other fairies will gain their transformation too!"

Some fans are keen for season two

However, another person tweeted: "Honestly the ending just seemed to me like something that would happen on Riverdale, I hated it." Another viewer tweeted: "I disliked the ending. Apart from 120322094 questions we have unanswered, I hated how they negated all the stuff about there being no good guys or bad guys in favour of Rosalind & co. being megalomanic masterminds."

Speaking about the end of season one, Abigail Cowen told The Wrap: "The nature of this show, the minute that you think things are going right and things are finally on track, there’s a curveball that’s thrown at you.

Abigail opened up about the show's cliffhanger

"That ending scene is just I think terrifying for what is to come… There are a lot of things to be uncovered about the school that people don’t know. I feel like there might be a battle of power. I don’t really know actually, but it’s definitely opening up some room for conflict, I would say, for the coming year."

