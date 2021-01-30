Judy Murray's love life from her marriage to her divorce Find out about Andy and Jamie's mum here

Judy Murray is perhaps best known for being the superstar mum of tennis ace Sir Andy. However, alongside her son's impressive sporting career, Judy herself has become a household name and shown off her competitive side in the likes of Strictly Come Dancing and Masterchef.

As she now turns her hand to antique hunting alongside the Antiques Road Trip crew, why not get to know the mum-of-two better? Here's everything you need to know about Judy Murray's love life...

Judy Murray's marriage

Judy, 60, has been married once before. In 1980 when she was 21 and known as Judy Erskine, she tied the knot with William Murray, a regional manager for the Scottish newsagent chain RS McColl. The two welcomed their first child, Jamie, in 1986 and became a family of four just over a year later when Andy was born.

Andy, 33, and Jamie, 34, have both talked about Judy's role in their success in the past. "She's a special, special woman," Andy revealed in the 2020 documentary Driving Force. "We were never pushed into playing tennis specifically. It just happened to be [what] me and my brother were best at."

Andy, then 17, and mum Judy celebrate his victory in the boys' US Open in 2007

"My mum has been a big driving force behind two kids that got to No. one in the world," Jamie echoed. "There will never be another like her."

Having briefly played on the professional tennis circuit in the '70s herself, Judy acted as a coach for both her sons during their younger years and instilled in them a love for tennis. However, it was during this time that her marriage to William broke down.

Judy Murray's divorce

Judy and William separated in 1996 after 16 years of marriage when Jamie and Andy were aged ten and nine respectively. They finalised their divorce in 2005. Andy opened up about his parents' divorce in 2007, revealing to The Telegraph: "They didn't speak too much and they didn't get on too well together... they are just two different people.

"I would get stuck in the middle of their arguments. I would get really upset, and one of the things I would have loved to have more than anything was a family that worked better together, although I love my mother and father to bits."

Judy and ex-husband William shared a hug with Andy following his first Wimbledon win

Despite their differences, the two seem to have put their past behind them in recent years. In 2013, they were pictured sharing a warm embrace with their son following the tennis star's first Wimbledon victory.

Judy Murray's relationship status

Today, Judy is believed to be single. Speaking to Saga magazine, she revealed that while she hasn't ruled out the possibility of finding love again, she won't be found online dating. "I've got friends who've tried internet dating, but I could never go near Tinder," she said. "No chance. If I was to meet someone, I would need to be set up, but no one ever tries.

"I find it hard to trust new people because you never quite know their agenda, so that makes meeting someone difficult for me."

