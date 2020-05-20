Andy Murray looks completely unrecognisable with blonde hair in childhood photo The tennis champion has come a long way!

Judy Murray surprised her Twitter followers after sharing two throwback pictures of her tennis champion sons Jamie and Andy Murray. Poking fun at their hairstyles, the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant joked: "Bad hair days? @jamie_murray channeling his inner Tintin and @andy_murray rocking the Sun In look." Andy looked barely recognisable with his blonde-tinted hair, while Jamie worked an edgy quiff.

Bad hair days? @jamie_murray channeling his inner Tintin and @andy_murray rocking the Sun In look. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LKJxRDtgVz — judy murray (@JudyMurray) May 18, 2020

Fans rushed to comment on the post, with many saying how much the two-time Wimbledon champion has changed. "Looks better now than back then, how's that possible?????" wrote one follower, while another remarked: "Ahh...'the mum showing old pics of her boys day.' I bet they are so grateful to you. Must say they both look rather cool." A third person asked to see a snap of their other brother Duncan, saying: "Ooooh. More please… More. More of young Andy and Jamie. You just know that Andy will be embarrassed. Jamie will laugh."

Over the past few months, Andy has enjoyed spending quality time with his family in their beautiful Surrey residence during the coronavirus lockdown. Along with his wife Kim, the sports star has been giving fans a rare glimpse into their home life together by sharing various pictures from their garden and kitchen. Recently, Andy asked his followers to try to hit a tennis ball between themselves and a family member one hundred times, filming a rare video with Kim in order to demonstrate their skill at the task.

The couple married back in 2015 after ten years together and they went on to welcome daughter Sophia the following year. The lovebirds are also parents to two-year-old Edie and five-month-old son Teddy.

