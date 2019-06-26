Judy Murray gives rare insight into family life with granddaughters Sophia and Edie Andy Murray and wife Kim share two daughters

Judy Murray and her son Andy are notoriously private about their family life, so fans were thrilled when the tennis coach spoke about her granddaughters Sophia and Edie. During an appearance on Lorraine, Judy gave viewers a rare insight into the Murray household as she was asked whether the little girls would follow in their dad's sporting footsteps.

"Sport often goes through families. You get into it because your parents are into it," said former Strictly Come Dancing star Judy. "They are a little bit little at the moment and I am far more likely to teach them how to dance!"

Kim supported her husband Andy at Queen's last week

Judy, 59, also shared her praise for her son Andy, who made a spectacular comeback at Queen's this month, winning his first title in two years. Asked if she expected Andy to take the doubles title, Judy said: "No, absolutely not. He hadn't really played that much going into Queen's. He had four or five practice sets in the week before, so I don't think anybody expected too much. It was just him dipping his toe into competing again.

"But he went straight into warrior mode and before you knew it, he had the flippin' silverware. It was great just to see him out there playing, pain-free and without the limp. He was loving it because you could be forgiven for thinking that would be the end of it."

The couple share two daughters

Last month, Andy received the ultimate recognition as he collected a knighthood from Prince Charles. The tennis ace admitted that he would have loved to bring his daughters to Buckingham Palace, but they are "a bit young". "I'll show them the medal when I get home," he told reporters. Andy, 32, and his wife Kim, 31, share three-year-old Sophia and 19-month-old Edie. The couple are naturally very protective of their daughters; Edie's name was only revealed ten months after her arrival.

