Andy Murray unveils never-before-seen part of £5million family home

Wimbledon champion and Olympic gold medallist Andy Murray filmed a rare Instagram video on Thursday, sharing a never-before-seen part of his luxurious Surrey property.

Loading the player...

Tennis star Andy took to Instagram Stories to film himself watching his national team Scotland play Serbia in a football match. As well as his huge flat-screen TV, we were treated to a look inside his stylish living room.

Andy enjoyed an evening of football in his living room

Underneath the television is a shelf, which Kim and Andy have decorated with cute potted plants. Then below there are three wicker storage baskets – no doubt very useful to keep the family home tidy. We have seen a very small glimpse of this space before, when Andy was watching the US election, but as the video continued we caught more of the tennis star's home.

As Serbia missed a penalty, Andy shouted "get in" at the screen and flipped the camera around to show him celebrating with a clenched fist. Behind Andy in the background hung pendant lights and we could also spot an Apple Mac computer.

Andy accompanied his video with flexing arm emojis to show his joy. The game ended with Scotland winning on penalties and qualifying for the European Championship - and Andy was clearly very happy with the result.

Andy Murray has a modern dining room

The previous snippets of his £5million mansion we have seen online show a long winding driveway and a beautifully manicured back garden – showing how important outdoor space is to the sporting star.

We have also seen the couple's open plan kitchen and dining room, which has modern yet homely features.

Andy's Surrey mansion has a sweeping driveway

The family were due to move into a new five-bedroom property with a swimming pool, massage room, gym and tennis court, but it is unknown whether the Coronavirus pandemic has delayed these plans. Once in the new place, Andy will be able to enjoy the 28-acre estate complete with a garage building to accommodate his fleet of luxury cars.

Andy lives with his wife Kim and their three children. He is usually very private and only shares very occasional glimpses into his life.

