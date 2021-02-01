Unforgotten season four airdate revealed - and it's much sooner than you might think! Are you a fan of the hit ITV drama?

Unforgotten is the hit ITV show that looks at murder cases that happened decades earlier, and has been a much-loved series since it aired for the first time back in 2015.

Fortunately for fans, ITV has revealed that the show will be back in February 2021 in the UK - and we couldn't be more excited to join the likes of DCI Cassie Stuart and DI Sunny Khan as they look into the colder than cold cases.

WATCH: remind yourself on season three ahead of new episodes

The series follows Last Tango in Halifax star Nicola Walker and The Kumars at No. 42 actor Sanjeev Bhaskar as they reprise their roles as the detective duo, three years after season three concluded back in 2018.

The pair will be joined by a host of new characters for the six-part series, including New Trick star Sheila Hancock, Killing Eve's Susan Lynch, Life on Mars actress Liz White and Peaky Blinders actor Andy Nyman.

Are you excited for the show's return?

The last season ended one something of an unsure note after Cassie was badly affected by the murderer's true identity in the series - particularly when it is revealed that he is actually a psychopath who has killed many people over the years, and tells them about his crimes with cold indifference. However, it looks like she's found a way back to the job for season four - and we can't wait to find out more!

Sanjeev opened up about filming season four

Sanjeev opened up about returning to film the new season in January 2020. Sharing a snap of himself with Sunny's backpack, he said: "Hello old friend. It's good to see you again. Nice to know you've got my back." He also shared a snap with his co-star Nichola back in November 2019, writing: "Sunny and Cassie sitting in a tree... Catching up with a friend and discussing what might end up in #sunnysbackpack #unforgotten series 4 filming soon!"

