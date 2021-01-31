Finding Alice star opens up about 'shock' ending of ITV drama Fans have already binged the six-part show

Finding Alice aired earlier this month and proved to be the perfect light-hearted Sunday night watch for plenty of viewers.

But a number of other fans have already binge-watched all six episodes of the ITV show thanks to the channel dropping the entire series as a boxset – leaving many stunned about the ending.

MORE: Finding Alice viewers are saying the same thing about episode two

And it wasn't just audiences that found the final moments unexpected. Isabella Pappas, who plays Charlotte Dillon, daughter of Keeley Hawes' character Alice, recently opened up about her "shock" at how the show came to a close.

Warning: for those who haven't yet watched and want to wait until it airs on TV – potential spoilers are ahead…

Loading the player...

WATCH: ITV's Finding Alice official trailer

Speaking to Heart Radio online recently, the actress said: "The ending definitely shocked me. I think that it's a very hard ending to work out."

She continued: "I think that's part of what I love about it, because it's so unexpected, and it doesn't play into any TV tropes. It's not your classic thriller. It's not a thriller, it's not a full-on comedy, it's not a full-on drama, it's all of those things meshed into one.

MORE: Will there be a series two of ITV's Finding Alice?

MORE: Meet the cast of Keeley Hawes' new drama Finding Alice

MORE: Keeley Hawes talks feeling 'responsibility' in roles ahead of new drama Finding Alice

Keeley Hawes and Isabella Pappas in Finding Alice

"I think that's what makes the last episode so amazing, it's the fact that it's not a stereotypical ending, it's not really an ending. It's very open-ended, which I think is also great."

The ending of the first series saw a few cliff-hangers and open-ended scenarios come to light including the truth about what happened to Harry, and the possibility of George revealing more of his secret children, perhaps setting up for a series two.

ITV are yet to formally announce that series two of Finding Alice is on the cards, however, given its popularity and the unanswered questions we can't help but think there's more to the story. We'll have to wait and see!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.