The third instalment in the gripping new series of Marcella aired on Tuesday night – and it proved to be an emotional watch for viewers at home.

As detective Marcella Backland AKA Keira (Anna Friel) continued on her quest to bring down the Maguire family, the ending left many fans 'in tears' after the death of a character. Warning: spoilers ahead…

At the end of the episode, eyewitness Danny (James Martin) was shot by Maguire in-law, Bobby (Martin McCann), which both shocked and devastated fans.

One person wrote on Twitter: "Absolutely heart wrenching episode. Danny being shot like that by that evil Bobby #marcella #marcella3."

A second added: "WOW that was one emotional episode (3) @annafriel heartbreaking at the end! #Marcella," along with a string of crying-face emojis. A third fan wrote: "I was thinking it was going to go right, then oh no stupid Bobby came back. I nearly cried #Marcella @itv."

Elsewhere in the episode, viewers saw the return of DI Rav Sangha (played by Ray Panthaki) as he continues on his murder investigation after a man was killed in a nightclub in London – in which a Maguire family member is his key suspect. On his quest, he spots Marcella as Keira and instantly recognises her, confused after thinking she was left for dead during series two.

Anna Friel as Marcella Backland

Fans were also loving the return of Rav. One fan said: "Lots of DI Rav in #marcella3 episode 3. Loved the tension between him and #Marcella... if anyone can bring her back from the dark side it'll be him." Another added: "Omg Rav has recognised #Marcella this is getting interesting now. I stay completely silent when im watching it so I don't miss a single thing, I'm gripped."

All six episodes of the third series are available to watch on the ITV hub, meaning plenty have already binged the episodes in one sitting. Leading lady Anna Friel recently teased the potential for a fourth series.

Speaking to press ahead of the show's launch, the actress said: "It was always intended to be a trilogy, but the end of the third season is left very much open. I guess it depends on how much the viewers here like it."

