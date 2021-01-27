Fans saying same thing about return of Marcella Anna Friel reprised her role as Marcella Backland, but this time she's undercover...

Marcella fans were delighted on Tuesday evening when the Scandi-Noir-inspired drama returned to screens for its highly-anticipated third season.

But it seems that viewers had a similar reaction while watching the first two episodes during the double-bill on ITV, with a number admitting they were confused by the plot.

MORE: Meet the cast of Marcella series three

One person wrote on Twitter: "Twenty minutes in and I have no idea what's happening... welcome back #Marcella."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Marcella returns for gripping third series

A second person added: "My brain is in overdrive trying to figure this out," while a third said: "I'm completely baffled. But it's all good... I could watch Anna Friel paint skirting boards."

Meanwhile, another fan noted on the plot: "So I've just watched the first episode of #Marcella series three and if was as wonderfully brutal as I'd hoped... but I can't help but feel I've slept on series two in parts. Like I vividly remember the hair and the face and the necklace, but some of the recap did not ring a bell."

MORE: Viewers confused after 'illogical' Snowpiercer season two premiere

MORE: Call the Midwife shares new sneak peek at series ten

MORE: Sex Education season 3: everything we know so far

Marcella returned on Tuesday for its third season

It's safe to say that while a number of viewers were perplexed by the plot of the new series, which arrived almost three years after the second, audiences are loving the gripping crime drama. "Already I'm on the edge of my seat #Marcella so good to have you back @annafriel I so hope @RayPanthaki makes it," tweeted another fan.

Anna Friel reprises her role as DI Marcella Backland for the new series, but not as we've seen her before. This time, she's fled her life in England and relocated to Belfast working undercover and with a new identity, Keira, as she seeks to infiltrate the infamous Maguire family.

The ITV synopsis reads: "As she inhabits the character of Keira, Marcella's quest for the truth puts her in danger and others in harm's way. Her undercover role makes her take risks, but will her old life eventually catch up with her?"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.