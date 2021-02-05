Fans are saying the same thing about Netflix's new drama Firefly Lane Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke star in the new series

Netflix released brand new series Firefly Lane this week and already fans are gripped. But it seems that while many are loving the episodes, others have been left in tears watching the 'emotional rollercoaster', of a show.

Taking to social media to give their verdict, many express their sadness while watching: "Not me crying twice in a day over #FireflyLane," tweeted one user.

Another said: "Crying at 10:30am on a Friday morning, such a good show #FireflyLane," while a third wrote: "#FireflyLane Got lots of twists and turns and makes me a bit sad from episode two... Y'all know why."

A fourth was particularly enjoying the show, which is based on the novel of the same name by Kristin Hannah, writing: "Unbelievable series. I watched every episode within 24hrs. My heart needed this. The music made me sing my heart out with so many memories. Totally awesome emotional rollercoaster ride loved the constant jumping from then to now in three stages."

Plenty of fans took to Twitter to beg the streaming platform for series two, but the streaming platform are yet to announce whether a second season is on the cards. However, give the book ends very differently to the show, many are hoping more episodes are to come.

Katherine Heigl as Tully in Firefly Lane

Firefly Lane focuses on two childhood friends as they navigate their lives from kids to adults and all the trials and tribulations they face. Katherine Heigl plays famous talk show host Tully Hart, while Sarah Chalke plays housewife Kate Mularkey. Neighbours star Ben Lawson and actor Ben Lawson appear.

The synopsis for the new show reads: "The greatest love story of all can be between friends. When unlikely duo Tully and Kate meet at age fourteen, they couldn't be more different. Tully is the brash and bold girl you can't ignore, while Kate is the mousy shy girl you never notice.

"But when a tragedy brings them together, they are bonded for life – forever inseparable best friends. Together they experience thirty years of ups and downs – triumphs and disappointments, heartbreak and joy, and a love triangle that strains their friendship."

