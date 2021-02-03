Will Smith to front brand new Netflix docu-series The Fresh Prince star's new show will land this month

Will Smith is set to front a powerful new docu-series, Amend: The Fight for America, on Netflix this month. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star will explore the history of America, in particular the 14th Amendment of the US Constitution, to investigate what it really means to be American.

The Men in Black actor will appear alongside a host of other A List names including Samuel L. Jackson, Mahershala Ali and Black-ish star Yara Shahidi in the "powerful, multimedia journey through American history that encourages viewers to question what a 'united states' really means".

WATCH: Will Smith fronts new series Amend: The Fight For America

The synopsis for the six-part series reads: "When the United States of America was founded, the ideals of freedom and equality did not apply to all people.

"These are the stories of the brave Americans who fought to right the nation's wrongs and enshrine the values we hold most dear into the Constitution – with liberty and justice for all."

Samuel L. Jackson will also appear in the docu-series

In the first look trailer, Will asks: "What does it mean to be an American? What about a citizen? Words have power. Words can change the world." He continues: "This is why we're here, to tell America's story. The story of the 14th Amendment."

Fans on social media were thrilled by the announcement. Writing on Twitter, one person said: "This looks incredible, and not just for adults. I can imagine secondary school teachers recommending this series to students of all years to watch and build on their understanding. Looks like a must watch..."

Another tweeted: "I am looking forward to watching this docuseries! Thank you to Will Smith and all of the prominent figures who lent their voices," while a third wrote: "I'm sure that this show will mean a lot to so many people, thank you for this."

Amend: The Fight for America will land on Netflix on 17 February.

